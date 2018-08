Photograph showing Sevilla team members after their defeat at the hands of FC Barcelona in Tangier, Morocco, Aug 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Photograph showing FC Barca celebrating following their victory against FC Barcelona in Tangier, Morocco, Aug 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

FC Barcelona rolled to a 2-1 win against Sevilla here Sunday, earning the team their 13th Spanish Super Cup victory.

Displaying two very different styles, the two teams went at each other in an impressive final match, which took place in the neutral North African venue.