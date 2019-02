FC Barcelona's Jordi Alba in action during the second leg of the Spain's King Cup semifinal match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Barcelona and Spain left back Jordi Alba has agreed to extend his contract through 2024, with a $570-million buyout clause, the La Liga club announced Thursday.

Alba, who turns 30 years old in March, is set to sign the contract within the next few days; the successful result of long negotiations.