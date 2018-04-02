Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets was back at training on Monday, after a leg injury kept him sidelined for around three weeks, and is likely to play in two days' time against Roma in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Busquets, 29, sustained a fractured phalanx of the fifth toe of his right foot during the Champions League round of 16 second leg game against Chelsea on Mar. 14, which prevented him from participating in any of his club's or the Argentinian national team's games.