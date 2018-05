Spanish former player Carles Puyol poses with the 'One Club Player' award he received from Athletic Bilbao for his career as a player at FC Barcelona. The award was given out at half-time of the Spanish First Division soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Zorrilla

Retired FC Barcelona defender Carles Puyol on Saturday received Athletic Bilbao's One Club Man Award, which is given to players from different teams who spent their entire sporting career at a single club.

Puyol, who joined the Barcelona first team in the 1999-2000 season, received the honor during the intermission of Athletic's 2-0 La Liga home win against Real Betis.