FC Barcelona players Luis Suarez (R) and Lionel Messi (L) attend a training session at Joan Gamper sport city in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

FC Barcelona players Luis Suarez (2-R), Lionel Messi (L), Paulinho Bezerra (2-L) and Andre Gomes (R) attend a training session at Joan Gamper sport city in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Barcelona's FC head coach Ernesto Valverde addresses a press conference after the club's training session at Joan Gamper sport city in Barcelona, Spain, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona's Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde on Saturday warned his players of the danger posed by Athletic Bilbao ahead of their La Liga clash.

Valverde also highlighted the absence of injured Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets and Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, who was suspended in the last game before the international break.