FC Barcelona's new player Kevin Prince Boateng (front) attends a training session at the Joan Gamper sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

FC Barcelona's head coach, Ernesto Valverde, on Tuesday praised the experience and character of the club's newest player, former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The 31-year-old forward joined Barça on a six-month loan deal from Italy's Sassuolo for one million euros ($1.13 million), with an option that Barcelona make the move permanent for 8 million euros in the summer of 2019.