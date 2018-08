FC Barcelona’s midfielder Philippe Coutinho, of Brazil, celebrates his goal against Real Sociedad, during a La Liga match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alberto Estévez

Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho became a so-called "communitarian player," meaning Barça will not have to exclude any of its new signings and can play with three other non-Europen Union players, sources from the La Liga champion told EFE on Friday.

Coutinho was granted his new legal status due to his wife's Portuguese nationality, although this situation has nothing to do with the communitarian passport, which he does not yet hold.