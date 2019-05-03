The head of Barcelona office in Hong Kong Jordi Camps poses during an interview with Efe in Sydney, Australia, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Angel Moreno

Barcelona's decision to focus on the Asian market is beginning to bear fruit as sales in the continent generates 40 percent of the business income, ticket sales and TV rights aside, Jordi Camps, the head of Barça's six-year-old office in Hong Kong, told Efe.

“Apart from the income generated at the stadium and the TV (broadcast rights), 40 percent of our commercial revenue comes from Asia, which indicates that it is a very big market, but there is a lot to take advantage of,” said Camps, who took part in World Football Summit Asia in Kuala Lumpur.