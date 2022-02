Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring the 1-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Cagliari Calcio vs SSC Napoli at Unipol Domus stadium in Cagliari, Sardinia island, Italy, 21 February 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/Fabio Murru

Barcelona's striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring the 0-3 goal during the Spanish LaLiga soccer between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, 20 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Manuel Bruque

Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez reacts during the Spanish LaLiga soccer between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, 20 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Manuel Bruque

Barcelona on Thursday will have a test of the caliber of Napoli for a place in the Europa League last-16, having settled for a disappointing first-leg 1-1 home draw.

Although the result does not give the Italian side any advantage with the away goal rule abolished, it certainly points out what Barcelona need to improve to go further in the tournament.