Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates after a game in which he scored the winning goal against Levante and consequently won the La Liga title for his team on April 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (r.) boots the ball past Levante defender Ruben Vezo to score the one goal that won the game and the La Liga title on April 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi raises the champion's trophy after a game in which he scored the winning goal against Levante and consequently won the La Liga title for his team on April 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Barcelona needed just one goal by Lionel Messi to take the La Liga title for the 26th time in a wild match that saw Levante fighting to the end.

The player from Rosario, who began the game on the bench, led the victory Barcelona needed to celebrate another title with its fans against a rival that never gave up.