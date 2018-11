FC Barcelona's midfielder Sergi Samper (C) attends, with his teammates, a training session of the team at the Joan Gamper sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Enric Fontcuberta

Barcelona's midfielder Sergi Samper suffered a soleus injury that forced him to leave the pitch in the most recent Copa del Rey match against third-tier Cultural Leonesa, the Catalan club announced Thursday.

Samper had to leave Wednesday's match 32 minutes into the Spanish cup duel held at Estadio Reino de Leon in Leon, Spain, with substitute Carles Aleña taking Samper's place.