FC Barcelona’s Portuguese midfielder, Andre Gomes (R), vying for the ball with CD Leganes’ Morrocan forward, Nordin Amrabat, during a La Liga match at Camp Nou stadium on April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ Alejandro Garcia

Colombian defender Yerry Mina (L) and English forward Raheem Sterling during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Colombia and England, at Spartak Stadium in Moscu, Russia, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alberto Estevez

La Liga side FC Barcelona and English club Everton F.C. on Thursday reached an agreement to transfer Colombian defender Yerry Mina on a long-term basis and Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes on loan to the Toffees.

Mina's good performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Los Cafeteros, three goals included, was not enough for him to keep his spot at the club he joined seven months ago on a transfer from Brazilian club Palmeiras for 11.80 million euros ($13.60 million).