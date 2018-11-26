Barcelona defender Gerard Pique on Monday accepted paying a fine of 48,000 euros ($54,576) for driving a vehicle without a valid license.
Pique, 31, was stopped by police in Barcelona late August and charged with the traffic offense.
Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique leaves after testifying in his trial for a driving offence at the Barcelona City of Justice in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Nov. 26, 2018.
Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique (R) leaves after testifying in his trial for a driving offence at the Barcelona City of Justice in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia
Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique (L) arrives with his lawyer David Velazquez to testify in his trial for a driving offence at the Barcelona City of Justice in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia
