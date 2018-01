FC Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) chats with teammate Gerard Pique (R) during a training session at Joan Gamper sport city in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE file/Quique Garcia

FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique (L) vies for the ball with RCD Espanyol's Leo Baptistao during the King's Cup quarter-final match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Jan 25, 2018. EFE/Alberto Estevez

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is to sign his contract extension next week, La Liga's top club announced on Saturday.

The new contract links the defender with the Barça squad until 2022 and includes a 500 million euro ($621.34 million) buyout clause, due to be signed Monday.