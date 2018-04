FC Barcelona players Ivan Rakitic (front) and Andre Gomes (back) leave the pitch after the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at the Olimpico Stadium, Rome, Italy, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Barcelona's midfielder Ivan Rakitic will undergo surgery to fix a broken finger sustained in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Roma, the Spanish club said Wednesday.

The Croatia international fractured the metacarpal on the first finger of his left hand, Barcelona said in a statement.