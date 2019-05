Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring the 4-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Britain, May, 72019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Britain, May, 7 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Barcelona’s exit from this season's Champions League at the hands of Liverpool dominated sporting headlines across the world on Wednesday, but particularly in the Spanish press.

The Catalan powerhouse was routed 4-0 in the second leg of the semi-finals at Anfield Stadium after Liverpool produced one of the most incredible comebacks in Champions League history to win 4-3 on aggregate and qualify for the final for the second consecutive time.