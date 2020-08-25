FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez (R) celebrates with his teammate Arturo Vidal (L) after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League quarter final soccer match held at Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

It took a week and a half for the “drastic changes” announced by Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu after the team’s humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich to tentatively come to fruition under the new management of Ronald Koeman.