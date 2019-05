FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez reacts during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi final between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Barcelona and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez on Friday was recovering from keyhole surgery to his right knee that will sideline him for between four and six weeks, meaning that he will miss Spain's Copa del Rey final against Valencia.

The cup is Barcelona’s opportunity to secure a domestic double for the second year running, the fourth time a club has done so in back-to-back seasons.