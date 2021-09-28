Barcelona’s embattled manager Ronald Koeman on Tuesday played down the importance of his side’s trip to Lisbon where they face Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Barcelona's under-fire coach Koeman downplays Benfica clash
Barcelona's head coach, Ronald Koeman, attends the team's training session at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 28 September 2021. Barcelona will be facing Benfica in a Champions League match next 29 September 2021. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia
Barcelona's head coach, Ronald Koeman (i), and forward Ansu Fati are seen during the team's training session at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 28 September 2021. Barcelona will be facing Benfica in a Champions League match next 29 September 2021. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia
Barcelona's head coach, Ronald Koeman (R), and Brazilian midfielder Coutinho (L) are seen during the team's training session at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 28 September 2021. Barcelona will be facing Benfica in a Champions League match next 29 September 2021. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia
Barcelona’s embattled manager Ronald Koeman on Tuesday played down the importance of his side’s trip to Lisbon where they face Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.