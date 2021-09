Barcelona's head coach, Ronald Koeman (R), and Brazilian midfielder Coutinho (L) are seen during the team's training session at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 28 September 2021. Barcelona will be facing Benfica in a Champions League match next 29 September 2021. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's head coach, Ronald Koeman (i), and forward Ansu Fati are seen during the team's training session at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 28 September 2021. Barcelona will be facing Benfica in a Champions League match next 29 September 2021. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona's head coach, Ronald Koeman, attends the team's training session at Joan Gamper sports city in Barcelona, Spain, 28 September 2021. Barcelona will be facing Benfica in a Champions League match next 29 September 2021. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona’s embattled manager Ronald Koeman on Tuesday played down the importance of his side’s trip to Lisbon where they face Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Catalan side need to bounce back from the 0-3 home loss to Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener two weeks ago, but the atmosphere at the club is far from ideal. EFE