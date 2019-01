FC Barcelona's head coach on Saturday acknowledged that the Catalan club was more eager to win the La Liga title than lesser trophies, adding that he would not take into consideration the second leg of the Spanish Cup quarterfinal clash while preparing the lineup for the upcoming league game against Girona.

During a press conference on the eve of Sunday's regional derby, Ernesto Valverde said his team would not throw in the towel when taking on Sevilla, who prevailed 2-0 in the first leg.