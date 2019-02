Defensor Sporting's Alvaro Navarro (L) vies for the ball with Barcelona's Gabriel Marques (R) during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Defensor Sporting of Uruguay and Barcelona of Ecuador, at Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 06 February 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Ecuadorian Barcelona SC scored a valuable away win Wednesday in Montevideo, with a 1-2 victory in the last minute of the game against Uruguay's Defensor Sporting, in the first leg of the second round of the Copa Libertadores and now has great chances to advance.

The Guayaquil outfit, coached by Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada, won a tough and evenly contested game thanks to goals from striker Ely Esterilla in the 66th minute and defender Xavier Arreaga in the 94th minute.