Barcelona lost 2-0 in Sevilla on Wednesday, paying a heavy price for the decision by Barca coach Ernesto Valverde to rest Leo Messi, and thus suffered their fourth defeat of the season, the second in the Copa, in their Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg match.
The Sevillistas, with a strong second half, knocked down a team without ideas, missing Messi, because they had very little presence in the attack and ended up paying dearly, when Pablo Sarabia and Gaul Ben Yedder scored two goals in the second half, showing greater ambition and thrust by the Andalusians.