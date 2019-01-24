Sevilla's French forward Wissam Ben Yedder (R) shoots against Clement Lenglet (L) of FC Barcelona, during a Spanish King's Cup quarter final first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona played at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla, southern Spain, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

FC Barcelona's Brazilian forward Malcom Filipe (L) in action against Sergi Gomez (R) of Sevilla during a Spanish King's Cup quarter final first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona played at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla, southern Spain, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

FC Barcelona's forward Kevin-Prince Boateng (L) in action against Ibrahim Amadou (R) of Sevilla during a Spanish King's Cup quarter final first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona played at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla, southern Spain, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Sevilla FC's Sergio Escudero (L) in action against FC Barcelona's Sergi Roberto (R) during a Spanish King's Cup quarter final soccer match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla, southern Spain, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Sevilla players congratulate French forward Ben Yedder (2-L) after scoring the second goal against FC Barcelona during a Spanish King's Cup quarter final first leg soccer match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona played at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla, southern Spain, 23 January 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Barcelona lost 2-0 in Sevilla on Wednesday, paying a heavy price for the decision by Barca coach Ernesto Valverde to rest Leo Messi, and thus suffered their fourth defeat of the season, the second in the Copa, in their Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg match.

The Sevillistas, with a strong second half, knocked down a team without ideas, missing Messi, because they had very little presence in the attack and ended up paying dearly, when Pablo Sarabia and Gaul Ben Yedder scored two goals in the second half, showing greater ambition and thrust by the Andalusians.