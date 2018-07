Sevilla's Clement Lenglet (L) in action Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg match between Manchester United and Sevilla FC at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL

Barcelona announced on Thursday the signing of French defender Clement Lenglet for five seasons, after paying the 35.9-million-euro ($41.94 million) buy-out clause to Sevilla.

Lenglet is set to sign a contract with Barcelona until June 30, 2023 that includes a 300-million-euro buy-out clause, the La Liga club announced.