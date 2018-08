Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (L) gives a birthday cake to Munich's Arturo Vidal during FC Bayern Munich's champions party at Deutsche Telekom's representative office in Berlin, Germany, 21 May 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN / POOL

Bayern's Arturo Vidal reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, 12 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayern Munich issued a statement late Friday confirming the transfer of Chilean international Arturo Vidal to Barcelona and in which its president, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, thanked him "for three great years".

"Arturo Vidal leaves Bayern and moves to the Spanish top flight with immediate effect for Barcelona. Both clubs agreed to the transfer this Friday night," the Bavarian club said.