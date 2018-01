Colombian soccer player Yerry Mina, who has a preliminary agreement with FC Barcelona, participates in a training session with his Palmeiras teammates after over two months of leave due to a fracture of the fifth metatarsus of his left foot in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastiao Moreira

Barcelona has signed Colombia defender Yerry Mina from the Brazilian team Palmeiras for 11.8 million euros ($14 million), the La Liga club said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old moved to Spain on a five-and-a-half-year deal until 2023 with a release clause of 100 million euros.