Hiroki Abe of Japan in action during the 2019 Copa America Group C soccer match between Japan and Chile, at the Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Paulo Whitaker

Barcelona on Monday announced it had signed winger Hiroki Abe on a transfer from Japanese club Kashima Antlers.

The 20-year-old will join the Barcelona B team for the moment, the LaLiga reigning champion said in a statement.