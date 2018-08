Barcelona's Ely Esterilla (L) in action against General Diaz's Cristian Martinez (R) during the Copa Sudamericana match between Ecuador's Barcelona and Paraguay's General Diaz on March 7, 2018, at Feliciano Caceres Stadium in Luque, Paraguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Macara rolled to a 2-1 upset win over previously undefeated Deportivo Cuenca, opening the way for Barcelona to take sole possession of first place in the second phase of the Ecuadorian league tournament.

Ronald de Jesus and Argentine Juan Manuel Tevez scored for Macara in Monday's match, while Jacson Pita scored the sole goal for Deportivo Cuenca, which had been on a roll in the Serie A under Venezuelan manager Richard Paez.