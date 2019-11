Levante midfielder Jose Campaña (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during a LaLiga match versus FC Barcelona at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 2, 2019. Levante won 3-1. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates after opening the scoring during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Levante UD and FC Barcelona at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 2, 2019. That was Barcelona's lone goal in a shocking 3-1 defeat. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Levante midfielder Nemanja Radoja (right) celebrates with teammates Borja Mayoral (left) and Jose Luis Morales (center) after giving his team a 3-1 lead over FC Barcelona in LaLiga action at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 2, 2019. Levante went on to win 3-1. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Levante midfielder Jose Campaña (d) and forward Borja Mayoral celebrate a goal that tied their LaLiga match against FC Barcelona at 1-1. Levante went on to claim a 3-1 victory at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium in Valencia, Spain, in a match played on Nov. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Ángel Polo

FC Barcelona players Gerard Pique (left), Antoine Griezmann (center) and Frenkie De Jong (right) look stunned after Levante took a 3-1 lead in a LaLiga match at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Nov. 2, 2019. Levante went on to win 3-1. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque

Valverde: The attitude of the team is always good

Levante scored three second-half goals in rapid succession to secure a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over defending champion FC Barcelona in LaLiga action here Saturday.

The Valencia-based team fell behind on a penalty conversion by Lionel Messi, who scored from the spot in the 38th minute after Nelson Semedo had been brought down by a clumsy Jorge Miramon challenge.