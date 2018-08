FC Barcelona's pose for the photographers after winning the Joan Gamper's trophy after the match between FC Barcelona and Boca Juniors at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona squad trains ahead of La Liga game against Alaves without Pique

Barcelona on Thursday held a training session without defender Gerard Pique, in preparation for the team's first league game of the season against Alaves.

The 31-year-old Pique, who recently announced his international retirement from the Spanish national team, took the club's permission to travel to Orlando, Florida.