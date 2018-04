Andres Iniesta announces his upcoming departure from his team at a press conference in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Barcelona star Iniesta announces he is to leave team at end of season

Barcelona captain and star player Andres Iniesta tearfully announced Friday he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

He came through the ranks and has been playing with Barcelona since 1996, a 22-year career that has seen him become one of Spain's most legendary mid-fielders.