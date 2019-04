FC Barcelona's Leo Messi (R) vies for the ball with Ximo Navarro of Deportivo Alaves during a LaLiga match in Vitoria, Spain, on Tuesday, April 23. EFE-EPA/Adrian Ruiz de Hierro

Barcelona defeated Deportivo Alaves 2-0 here Tuesday to leave themselves just one win - or an Atletico Madrid loss - away from clinching the LaLiga title.

The celebration could begin in less than 24 hours if Valencia prevail over Atleti in Wednesday's contest at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. While even a point for the Colchoneros would mean that the soonest Barça could claim the crown would be Saturday, when they host Levante at Camp Nou.