Defending champion Barcelona is scheduled to play against their cross-town rival Espanyol in the Spanish Cup quarterfinals, which are also to feature Real Madrid against Leganes, Atletico Madrid versus Sevilla and Valencia facing Alaves, according to the draw made on Friday in Madrid.

For the first leg, Barcelona is set to visit Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium, where Barça has not been defeated since the 2006-07 season.