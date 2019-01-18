Sevilla’s football director Joaquin Caparros (c) and Barcelona’s director of institutional and sporting relations Guillermo Amor during the Spanish Cup quarterfinal draw conducted in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Sevilla got a chance to take revenge for its defeat versus Barcelona in the 2017-18 Copa del Rey final as both teams are to face off in the tournament's quarterfinal following the official draw conducted on Friday.

The Barcelona official learned their following opponent in the Spanish Cup, shortly after being cleared to compete in the last-eight stage, as the federation dismissed an appeal by Levante to disqualify the Catalan club over allegations of lining up an ineligible player in the first leg.