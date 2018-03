Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Christophe Petit Tesson

Valencia CF's Geoffrey Kondogbia (R) and Real Betis' Joaquin Sanchez (C) in action during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Valencia CF and Real Betis at Mestalla stadium, Valencia, eastern Spain, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

CD Leganes' Javier Eraso (L) and Malaga's Ignasi Miquel (C) in action during a Spanish Primera Divison soccer match at the Butarque municipal stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Madrid, Mar 9 (efe-epa) - Barcelona will take on Malaga, Real Madrid will play Eibar and Atletico Madrid will line up against Celta Vigo on Spain's Matchday 28 this weekend, according to LaLiga, with the games taking place starting Friday.

Valencia CF coach Marcelino Garcia Toral and midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia return to their former club Sevilla FC on Saturday, with rojiblanco midfielder Ever Banega also facing his one-time team.