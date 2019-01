General view of the Camp Nou stadium before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and SD Eibar in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Barcelona trains ahead of Copa del Rey clash with Levante

Barcelona's squad attended a training session Tuesday, two days ahead of its Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg match against Levante.

Coach Ernesto Valverde chose Barca B's defenders Juan Miranda, Juan Brandariz, Moussa Wague, Guillem Jaime and forward Rafael Mujica to train alongside the available players from the first team.