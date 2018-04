FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta (C-L) and his teammates perform during their training session at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (C) and his teammates attend their training session at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde (C) leads his team's training session at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Barcelona on Monday trained for the first time at the Olimpico stadium, one day before playing Roma in the second leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The atmosphere at the final training session before the game was good, with Barça stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez chatting and joking around.