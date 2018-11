FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele during a Copa del Rey round of 32 soccer match between FC Barcelona and Cultural Leonesa at the Reino de Leon stadium in Leon, Spain, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Lavandeira jr

Barcelona trains for La Liga game vs Real Betis without Dembele

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele of France did not attend Thursday's training session held in preparation for Barça's home La Liga clash against Real Betis.

The 21-year-old French international missed the session, led by head coach Ernesto Valverde, as he suffered from gastroenteritis.