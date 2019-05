FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi final against Liverpool FC at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Barcelona, the La Liga champions, are to host Getafe in the penultimate La Liga matchday with its pride at stake after the recent resounding defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

The Catalans returned to their stadium after squandering a 3-0 first-leg advantage at Anfield, where they lost 4-0 and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League.