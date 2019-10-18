Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos (L, back) smiles as he takes part in a training session with teammates at Valdebebas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, 18 October 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

FC Barcelona's players Leo Messi (R) and Arturo Vidal (C) attend a team's training session held at Joan Gamper sports facilities in Barcelona, Spain, 17 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

El Classico between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been postponed amid unrest in the Catalan city.

The match was due to take place on 26 October but has been deferred because of violent protests in Barcelona.