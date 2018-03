Sailing ships at the start of the Barcelona World Race in Barcelona's port, Barcelona, Catalonia, north-eastern Spain, Dec. 31, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Sailing ship 'Hugo Boss' (C) skipped by Spaniard Pepe Ribes and his British team mate Alex Thomson, 'Cheminees Poujoulat' (R) of Swiss Bernard Stamm and Frenchman Jean Le Cam and 'GAES Centros Auditivos' (L) of Spaniards Anna Corbella and Gerard Marin, at the start of the Barcelona World Race in Barcelona's port, Barcelona, Catalonia, north-eastern Spain, Dec. 31, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

The fourth edition of the Barcelona World Race has been suspended due to difficulties in finding sponsorship brought about by political instability in Spain, the Barcelona Ocean Sailing Foundation announced Thursday.

Starting and finishing in the Catalan city in northeastern Spain, the two-crew round-the-world yacht race was set to kick off on Jan. 12, 2019.