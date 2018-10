Manchester United Anthony Martial (L) scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Facundo Arrizabalaga

England midfielder Ross Barkley scored a last-gasp equalizer to give Chelsea a 2-2 home draw against Manchester United on Saturday, rescuing his side's undefeated streak in the Premier League this season.

Man United coach Jose Mourinho became enraged after seeing his win evaporate in the 96th minute, as well as the celebration by a member of the other team's bench, and had to be stopped by security and even Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri.