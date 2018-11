Boston Celtics player Al Hereford (R) takes a shot against Dallas Mavericks player Maxi Kleber (L) of Germany during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Boston Celtics player Kyrie Irving (R) goes for a loose ball against Dallas Mavericks player Dorian Finney-Smith (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Boston Celtics player Marcus Smart (R) goes for a rebound against Dallas Mavericks player Harrison Barnes (L) of Slovenia during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Harrison Barnes and JJ Barea scored 20 points each on Saturday to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Boston Celtics 113-104.

The Mavericks (9-9), who are third in the Southwest Division standings, were also boosted by a solid performance by Luka Doncic, who had 15 points and eight assists.