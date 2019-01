Spanish Honda rider Joan Barreda competes during the second stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally bikes competition between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona, Peru, on Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Spanish Honda rider Joan Barreda has pulled out of the Dakar Rally for the second straight year after his bike became stranded in a basin early in the timed portion of Wednesday's third stage from San Juan de Marcona to Arequipa.

Barreda, who was one of the pre-race favorites and was leading the bikes category after the second stage, had to be pulled out by helicopter at the 143-kilometer mark of Wednesday's special (timed portion).