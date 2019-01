Spanish motorcyclist Joan Barreda (Honda) talks to the media on Jan. 9, 2019, after being forced to withdraw from the Dakar Rally in the third stage. EPA-EFE/Fernando Gimeno

Spanish motorcyclist Joan Barreda (Honda) said after pulling out of the Dakar Rally that this year's early exit is tougher for him to accept than last year's withdrawal, when he was forced to abandon the race in the 11th stage.

Barreda went down the wrong descent and got stuck during Wednesday's dune-filled third stage from San Juan de Marcona to Arequipa, eventually being pulled out by helicopter.