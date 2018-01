Motorbikes, a quad and a truck compete during the second stage of the Rally Dakar 2018, in Pisco, Peru, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Dutch driver Bernhard Ten Brinke and French copilot Michel Perin, of team Toyota, compete during the second stage of the Rally Dakar 2018, in Pisco, Peru, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

French driver Stephane Peterhansel and co pilot Jean Paul Cottret, of team Peugeot, compete during the second stage of the Rally Dakar 2018, in Pisco, Peru, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

French driver Yves Tartarin and his copilot and compatriot Jerome Meunier of the Team Tartarin Sport during the first stage of the Rally Dakar 2018 between Lima and Pisco in Peru, 06 January 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Spanish rider Joan Barreda, of team Honda, during the second stage of the Rally Dakar 2018, in Pisco, Peru, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Spanish rider Joan Barreda, of team Honda, during the second stage of the Rally Dakar 2018, in Pisco, Peru, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

A Spanish motorcyclist from the Honda team on Sunday came first in the second stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally and proceeded to lead the race despite still recovering from an left-hand injury he suffered in mid 2016.

Joan Barreda's slow healing injury complicated his performance especially during the first part of the second stage, with a 267-kilometer stretch through the desert that surrounds the Peruvian city of Pisco.