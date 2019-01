Spanish motorcycle rider Joan Barreda pushes his Honda bike during the second stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally, between the Peruvian towns of Pisco and San Juan de Marcona, on Jan. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

South African driver Giniel de Villiers behind the wheel of hit Toyota on Jan. 8, 2019, during the second leg of the Dakar 2019 Rally between the Peruvian towns of Pisco and San Juan de Marcona. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

Spain's Carlos Sainz drives his Mini during the second leg of the Dakar 2019 Rally between the Peruvian towns of Pisco and San Juan de Marcona on Jan. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

Spanish motorcycle rider Joan Barreda, with Honda, regained the lead in his category in the Dakar 2019 Rally after the second leg of the race, while in automobiles the new leader is South Africa's Giniel De Villiers, riding for Toyota.

Barreda remains out in front in the general rankings with a 1m31s lead over Austria's Matthias Walkner, with KTM, who won the leg between the Peruvian cities of Pisco and San Juan de Marcona, a 553-kilometer (343-mile) stretch through the desert.