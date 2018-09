Luis Diaz (R) of Junior FC vies for the ball with Colon's Emanuel Olivera (down) during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Junior FC of Colombia and Colon of Argentina at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Sebastian Hernandez (L) of Junior FC vies for the ball with Marcelo Estigarribia (R) of Colon during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Junior FC of Colombia and Colon of Argentina at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Jarlan Barrera (R) of Junior FC vies for the ball with Marcelo Estigarribia (L) of Colon during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Junior FC of Colombia and Colon of Argentina at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Jarlan Barrera of Junior FC celebrates after scoring during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Junior FC of Colombia and Colon of Argentina at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Colombia's Atletico Junior on Wednesday beat Argentina's Colon de Santa Fe 1-0 in the first-leg match of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 thanks to a goal by midfielder Jarlan Barrera.

The first half ended in a scoreless draw and remained the same in the second half until the 71st minute, when Junior opened the scoring thanks to Teofilo Gutierrez's corner kick to Barrera, who after a series of rebounds, managed the ball across the line and score the first goal for his team.