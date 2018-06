Argentine-born Paraguayan striker Lucas Barrios is introduced on 29 June 2018 in the press room of Santiago's David Arellano Monumental Stadium as the new addition to Chilean club Colo Colo, a team he starred for a decade ago. EPA-EFE/Jose Miguel Caviedes

Argentine-born Paraguayan striker Lucas Barrios undergoes a physical while being introduced at the press room at Santiago's David Arrellano Stadium on 29 June 2018 as a new member of Chilean club Colo Colo, a team he starred for a decade ago. EPA-EFE/Jose Miguel Caviedes

Argentine-born Paraguayan striker Lucas Barrios (left) is introduced on 29 June 2018 as a new Colo Colo player by the Chilean club's president, Gabriel Ruiz-Tagle, in the press room of Santiago's David Arellano Monumental Stadium. Barrios starred for Colo Colo a decade ago. EPA-EFE/Jose Miguel Caviedes

Argentine-born Paraguayan striker Lucas Barrios said after being officially introduced here by Chilean-league club Colo Colo that returning to a team in which he had tremendous success a decade ago is a dream come true.

"Since I was the top goal scorer at (German club Borussia) Dortmund, I've talked about coming back to Colo Colo. I always wanted to," Barrios, who in his first stint with El Cacique scored 57 goals in 67 matches in 2008-2009, told reporters on Friday.