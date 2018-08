Boca Juniors manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto will not be on the bench Thursday when his squad takes on Paraguay's Libertad in the Copa Libertadores round of 16 in Asuncion because Conmebol refused to lift his suspension.

The Argentine club filed an appeal after the South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) suspended Barros Schelotto for one match for arriving on the field late for the series' first-leg match, which Boca won 2-0.